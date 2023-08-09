Unable to subdue Sheikh Hasina, US now pretending to be friend: Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 August, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 08:20 pm

Related News

Unable to subdue Sheikh Hasina, US now pretending to be friend: Minister

It is easy to kill someone under the guise of friendship, as seen in the case of Bangabandhu's assassination by individuals close to him, he said

TBS Report
09 August, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 08:20 pm
File photo.
File photo.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque has said the United States is now attempting to portray itself as an ally of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after failing to subdue her by imposing restrictive measures.

"It is easy to kill someone under the guise of friendship, as seen in the case of Bangabandhu's assassination by individuals close to him. Presently, unable to subdue Sheikh Hasina through coercion, the United States is trying to pretend to be a friend," the minister said, hinting at the current soft position of the US towards Bangladesh.

Speaking at the discussion meeting at The Institution of Engineers in the capital today (9 August), he said, "The United States had not only sent the 7th fleet [of its navy in 1971], but wanted to stop the country's Liberation War. Famine was artificially created in Bangladesh after the war. An environment was created to kill Bangabandhu by diminishing his popularity."

Duet Chhatra League Alumni Association (DUECA) organized the discussion on the occasion of National Mourning Day and Martyrdom Anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. 

Bangladesh Awami League's science and technology affairs secretary and IEB president Engineer Md Abdus Sabur, President of Bangabandhu Engineering Council and Vice-Chancellor of Duet Professor Dr Engineer M Habibur Rahman, General Secretary of Bangabandhu Engineering Council and Vice President of IEB Engineer Md Nuruzzaman, former president of DUECA Engineer Fakhrul Haider spoke as special guests.

On 25 May, the United States announced that it would deny visas to individuals, from law enforcers to political leaders, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

Following the restrictions, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said it does not matter at all if someone does not go to the United States crossing the Atlantic Ocean on a 20-hour plane journey. She said there are other oceans and other continents in the world, and Bangladesh will make friends with them.

American nonprofit organisation International Republican Institute (IRI) on Tuesday (8 August) published a new study which revealed that about 70% of Bangladeshis approve of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's performance.

Top News

US / Sheikh Hasina / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

26m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

2h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

20h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

16h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

17h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

17h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

15h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil