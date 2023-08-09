Unable to subdue Sheikh Hasina, US now pretending to be friend: Minister

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque has said the United States is now attempting to portray itself as an ally of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after failing to subdue her by imposing restrictive measures.

"It is easy to kill someone under the guise of friendship, as seen in the case of Bangabandhu's assassination by individuals close to him. Presently, unable to subdue Sheikh Hasina through coercion, the United States is trying to pretend to be a friend," the minister said, hinting at the current soft position of the US towards Bangladesh.

Speaking at the discussion meeting at The Institution of Engineers in the capital today (9 August), he said, "The United States had not only sent the 7th fleet [of its navy in 1971], but wanted to stop the country's Liberation War. Famine was artificially created in Bangladesh after the war. An environment was created to kill Bangabandhu by diminishing his popularity."

Duet Chhatra League Alumni Association (DUECA) organized the discussion on the occasion of National Mourning Day and Martyrdom Anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangladesh Awami League's science and technology affairs secretary and IEB president Engineer Md Abdus Sabur, President of Bangabandhu Engineering Council and Vice-Chancellor of Duet Professor Dr Engineer M Habibur Rahman, General Secretary of Bangabandhu Engineering Council and Vice President of IEB Engineer Md Nuruzzaman, former president of DUECA Engineer Fakhrul Haider spoke as special guests.

On 25 May, the United States announced that it would deny visas to individuals, from law enforcers to political leaders, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

Following the restrictions, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said it does not matter at all if someone does not go to the United States crossing the Atlantic Ocean on a 20-hour plane journey. She said there are other oceans and other continents in the world, and Bangladesh will make friends with them.

American nonprofit organisation International Republican Institute (IRI) on Tuesday (8 August) published a new study which revealed that about 70% of Bangladeshis approve of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's performance.