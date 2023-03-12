UN worried over cuts in aid funds for Rohingyas: Gwyn Lewis

The United Nations has expressed concern over the cuts in aids for 1.4 million Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char, saying that the reduction in funding is "very worrying".

"We are worried about the lack of attention towards the Rohingya refugees in terms of funding. We are doing our best to raise the issue of financial support, because of the lack of attention and also competing crises -- whether the Ukraine crisis or the earthquake in Turkey. Global attention is going to there, which is also fair because people there are dying and suffering. But it also means a lot of the funding is moving away from the Rohingya response. That is very worrying," Gwyn Lewis, the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, said in a press release on Sunday.

Having said that the ration cut move by the World Food Programme "devastating", she said, "We, as a community, are very worried. I personally am worried. We will not be able to provide the 2100 kilo calories that are needed per person. Currently, with a full ration, we are not addressing all the nutrition needs of a person, only the basic calories needs, and reducing their ration from $12 to $10 will have a significant impact".

"We are absolutely tight on funding," she said further, adding, "We are trying to make a strong advocacy push with all of the donors and trying to find new donors, for example the Gulf countries to provide support," she added.

Mentioning about the campaign by the UN to raise $125 million in new aids for Rohingyas, she said that it is challenging when it needs to compete and fund-raise, adding, "It is very worrying because the refugees in Cox's Bazar can't work and are very dependent on the international community for their basic needs".

Regarding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's urge seeking the UN to be more engaged in Bhasan Char, Gwyn Lewis said, "We will do what we can to move up to 90,000 people on to the island. That process is ongoing. Right now, there are close to 30,000 refugees on Bhasan Char. It is a very complex process. It has to be a voluntary movement. When they move, there is a process to make sure they have housing. It is not as quick as the government hoped initially, but it is ongoing".

The UN has been able to provide full rations on Bhasan Char, she said, mentioning that it is challenging to maintain fundraising for both Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char.

"We want to provide the same services. We don't want to send refugees to Bhasan Char and then they will not be able to send their children to school or have access to health services. It is about 30% more expensive to provide food to Bhasan Char. We are committed to provide humanitarian support same as in Cox's Bazar camps. We are not able to build buildings or provide maintenance. Anything that is infrastructure or transportation on or off the island, we rely on the government to maintain," she added.

As it has been six years since the influx of Rohingyas from Myanmar to Bangladesh in 2017, talking about resolving the crisis and possibilities of repatriation, Gwyn Lewis said, "It is challenging because the Myanmar junta is becoming more and more isolationist.

The ASEAN five-point consensus is not getting as much traction as we would have liked. The UN is very often left to negotiate on humanitarian issues. It is about governments in the region and internationally engaging and putting pressure on the authorities in Myanmar. The UN has a very important role to play but it is about how the member states are engaging in those discussions".

"There was a very positive move at the end of December – the Security Council resolution called for calm in Myanmar and for moving towards dialogue and addressing some of the more humanitarian issues. It also recognised Bangladesh's role in supporting the Rohingya. The Security Council move helped in keeping the issue alive on the political stage. The work that the Special Envoy for Myanmar is doing is challenging, leveraging whatever political pressure can be brought to bear," she added.

However, after the launching of the 2023 Joint Response Plan (JRP) for the Rohingya refugee crisis on 7 March this year, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) launched an appeal for $125 million and the United States pledged $26 million as the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and its partners sought an amount of $876 million to support the Rohingya refugees and host communities in Cox's Bazar.