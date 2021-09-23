UN women kicks off covid-19 vaccination awareness campaign for women and girls

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 September, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 03:37 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

UN Women, the global champion for gender equality, recently commenced a Covid-19 vaccination awareness campaign for women and girls living in the rural and semi-urban areas of the country.

with a view to eliminating myths and misinformation surrounding vaccination and encouraging them to take vaccines the campaign is underway, said a press rlease. 

Twenty five young volunteers led by UN Women's National Youth Gender Activist (NYGA) Sadia Afsana Nini are rolling out the campaign in Cumilla and Chandpur district. 

With all-out support and coordination from the local administration, the campaign activation has already started in five villages and one health complex, under two selected Upazilas. 

The volunteers with the necessary logistics, including laptops and internet support, are helping people from the local community with a special focus on women and girls register at www.surokkha.gov.bd in the two mentioned districts.

"Many women in my community do not have internet access or smartphones. Going to a local cyber café/mobile phone servicing center to get registration would cost them 20 taka per person, which is 100 taka for a family of 5. I felt if we could help them with the registration process, they can get vaccinated." Said Sadia Afsana Nini, NYGA thanking UN Women for their support.  

Beginning from 21 September, the campaign is already underway in Chandpur district. 

An awareness session was held at Bernaiya and Shibpur village under Shahrasti Upazila on 21 and 22 September while more sessions were held at Lakhsam and Laxmipur villages of the same Upazila on 23 September. 

"This youth initiative is instrumental in reaching out to those women who have less access to Covid-19 related information and services, hence more vulnerable. UN Women is proud to support the youth like our National Youth Gender Activist Afsana, who are striving to create a better and equal society."  Said Punna Islam, Co-ordination and Partnership Officer, UN Women Bangladesh.  

The campaign will begin in Cumilla district on 27 September, with the first phase to be held at Debidwar Health Complex on 27-28 September and the second phase at Shibnagar village of the same Upazila on 29 September.                      

UN Women Bangladesh / YNGA

