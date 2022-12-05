UN volunteer awards given for work on environment, gender equality

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 December, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 10:41 pm

The United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme in Bangladesh has given its top two awards marking the International Volunteer Day 2022 for work on environment conservation and gender equality. 

The Volunteer Day (IVD) is celebrated every year on 5 December, and Monday was the second time the UN organisation gave the annual awards in Bangladesh to observe the day. This year's prizes dubbed "IVD Bangladesh Volunteer Award 2022" went to twenty volunteers.

Md Almamun Rakib from Barishal and Nupur Akter Nova from Dhaka received the first and second prizes for their efforts of conservation and equality promotion respectively. Kysar Hamid from Cox's Bazar won the third prize for contributions on mental health and wellbeing. 

The award giving ceremony was organised by the local government and rural development ministry, disaster management ministry, UNV in Bangladesh, UNFPA, UNDP, Good Neighbors Bangladesh and WaterAid Bangladesh at the LGED Bhaban in the capital.

Minister of Local Government Md Tazul Islam, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Van Nguyen, Koica Bangladesh Country Director Doh Young-Ah Doh, UNV Bangladesh Country Coordinator Md Aktar Uddin and Ministry of Disaster Management Additional Secretary Shikha Sarker were present at the event among others. 

International Volunteer Day (IVD) mandated by the UN General Assembly, is held each year on 5 December. It is viewed as a unique chance for volunteers and organisations to celebrate their efforts, to share their values, and to promote their work among their communities, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), United Nations agencies, government authorities and the private sector.

Different government bodies, CSOs, VIOs, Volunteers, NGOs, youth, volunteers and other stakeholders also joined the event.

