UN unanimously adopts Bangladesh's resolution on 'Natural Fibres'

TBS Report
22 November, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 03:21 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The United Nations' Second Committee unanimously endorsed Bangladesh's resolution titled 'Natural Plant Fibres and Sustainable Development' on Tuesday (21 November).

This recognition underscores the global recognition of Bangladesh's steadfast dedication to environmental preservation and sustainable progress through the conscientious utilisation of natural fibers such as jute, cotton, and sisal.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) press release used on Wednesday (22 November), the resolution called upon UN member nations to advocate for the sustainable cultivation and utilisation of natural plant fibers, 

It specifically urged nations to provide political support and gather necessary resources to ensure sustainable production and application of these fibers on local, regional, and global levels.

Acknowledging the historical significance of this industry, the resolution encouraged the world to view natural fibers as superior alternatives to synthetic and plastic-based products.

The resolution also recognised natural fibers as a commendable alternative to synthetic and plastic-based products, highlighting that the production, consumption, and use of natural fibers can contribute to achieving the 2030 agenda.

During the presentation on 21 November, the representative of the Bangladesh Mission to the United Nations in New York expressed gratitude to all delegations for their active engagement, flexibility, and contribution to strengthening the resolution and reaching a consensus.

In his statement, the representative highlighted the government of Bangladesh's serious commitment to the resolution under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership.

Underscoring the pivotal role of natural plant fibers in addressing climate change and preserving biodiversity, the Bangladesh representative called for international cooperation to ensure the full implementation of the resolution.

Bangladesh initially introduced this resolution at the 74th United Nations General Assembly in 2019, and since then, it has been adopted biannually by UN members.

