UN in talks with Bangladesh govt to review DSA: Mia Seppo

The United Nations' Resident Coordinator Mia Seppo on Sunday said the UN is in talks with Bangladesh's law ministry to review the Digital Security Act (DSA) and stop its misuse.

While responding to a question about elections in the country, she said the UN is also willing to cooperate if Bangladesh wants it to.

The UN resident coordinator also conveyed the global organisation's concern over signs of shrinking civic space, growing inequality and violence against women in Bangladesh.

"Global shrinking of civic space is a big concern, but for a country that aspires for democracy, it is not healthy," she said.

Mia Seppo made the remarks during an event organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association of Bangladesh at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

She further said the proposal from the World Bank regarding Rohingyas in Bangladesh has been misunderstood.

"The solution to the Rohingya refugee situation lies with Myanmar," she said.

"The most viable, durable solution is the voluntary repatriation of refugees in safety, dignity and sustainability," she said.

Mia Seppo said the United Nations supports the World Bank's global refugee policy, although many countries have and will have differences in global policy with local policy.

Earlier, Bangladesh strongly opposed a recent proposal made by the World Bank to integrate Rohingya refugees into the country, which is already hosting over 1.2 million of the displaced community.

The country fears that such a policy would directly affect the main focus -- repatriation.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said the World Bank has prepared a long-term program for 16 countries that are hosting refugees for their integration, welfare, equal employment and better communication between refugees and host communities.

"But we are not included in the definition of what the World Bank has meant. Rohingyas are not refugees in our definition. Rather, they are persecuted and displaced people whom we extended temporary shelter to here [in Bangladesh]," he said.

"Our priority issue is they should go back to their own land [in Myanmar]," he emphasised while speaking to reporters.