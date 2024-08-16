UN to support interim government: Spokesperson

The United Nations has said they are willing to support the interim government and people of Bangladesh as required.

"Regarding what you said about support for Bangladesh, I can certainly confirm that we remain willing to support the government and the people of Bangladesh as needed," said Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq while responding to a question from Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey on August 15.

High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk and Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus discussed a "comprehensive range of support" their office could provide to the interim government and the transition, including on accountability issues.

Farhan said a team will visit Dhaka next week to discuss areas of support and the modalities for an investigation of human rights violations in the context of the recent violence and unrest.

The high commissioner is very committed to supporting the interim government and people of Bangladesh in a successful transition that strengthens the protection of human rights, Farhan said.

On the other hand, UN Resident Coordinator in Dhaka Gwyn Lewis met Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain at his office on Thursday.

She said they will have some technical colleagues who will be arriving in Dhaka next week.

"They will do initial fact-finding but the mandate, details and how the team will work with the government - all need to be agreed," the UNRC told reporters after the meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

UN resident coordinator reaffirmed UN's support towards the interim government in Bangladesh.

The Adviser emphasised for the UN Country Team to carry on with their work in the diverse areas of mutual interest.

He underscored the importance of the UN's constructive support in establishing good governance and rule of law.

Lewis shared perspectives on further support for independent investigation, transitional justice and human rights protection.

They also discussed economic cooperation, LDC graduation, climate change, and the ongoing UN humanitarian operations concerning Bangladesh.

The adviser sought UN's meaningful support in meeting aspirations of the people, especially youth, and their expectations of the interim government.