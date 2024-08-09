‘UN stand against any racially based attacks’: Farhan Haq on attacks on minorities in Bangladesh

The United Nations stands against any racially based attacks, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN secretary-general, said yesterday (9 August) in response to a question on attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh.

"What we've made clear is we want to make sure that the violence that has been occurring in Bangladesh in recent weeks is tamped down. Certainly, we stand against any racially based attacks or racially based incitement to violence," he said when a journalist asked about the reaction of the UN chief Antonio Guterres on the attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

Replying to another question on whether UN will partake in any investigation into the killings during the recent protest, Farhan said, "Well, we'll see what kind of formal request we get from any new Government that is formed."

"We, of course, stand ready to support the Government and people of Bangladesh in any way that they deem necessary," he added.

Responding to a query on the UN chief's reaction to Dr Muhammad Yunus being sworn in as the head of the interim government, Farhan said, "You've heard what we've been saying about our hopes for an inclusive process of forming a Government, and certainly we continue to hold that hope.

"And, of course, any sign of lessening of violence and greater restraint amongst the public is a good thing. "

He also said the UN chief had not spoken to Dr Yunus as of this briefing yesterday.

But, he said the Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh did attend the oath-taking ceremony, and certainly, she and the country team have been active in encouraging the process of making sure that the transition on the ground is peaceful.