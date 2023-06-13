UN should enhance screening of Bangladesh peacekeepers: HRW

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 June, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 12:38 pm

Related News

UN should enhance screening of Bangladesh peacekeepers: HRW

TBS Report
13 June, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 12:38 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Human Rights Watch Chief Advocacy Officer Bruno Stagno Ugarte has said, United Nations Under-Secretary-General Jean-Pierre Lacroix should publicly voice concerns over abuses by government security forces during his upcoming visit to Bangladesh.

"His trip comes as Bangladesh security forces are cracking down on the political opposition, targeting activists and families of victims of enforced disappearances, and harassing Rohingya refugees," says Bruno Stagno Ugarte in a press release.

The HRW says, Bangladeshi security forces – in particular, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), a unit made up of seconded military and police officials – have long been implicated in serious human rights violations.

The HRW chief advocacy officer says, Lacroix should emphasise that if Bangladesh is to maintain its role as the top contributor of peacekeeping troops, it should appropriately apply the UN human rights screening policy, which requires governments, alongside the UN, to ensure their nationals serving with the UN have not violated human rights laws.

However, as it's currently being implemented, this policy fails to ensure Bangladeshi troops that have engaged in abuses at home are not deployed with UN missions abroad. In Bangladesh, systematic human rights screening by the UN is applied only at higher ranks and otherwise left to the National Human Rights Commission, which has limited purview over security forces.

Bangladesh's weak enforcement of this policy reinforces a message that grave rights violations will not preclude one from service under the UN flag, presenting a moral hazard for the UN, reads the press release.

When reviewing Bangladesh's record in 2019, the UN Committee against Torture stated that it is "concerned at reports that personnel that have served with the Rapid Action Battalion have frequently been deployed for service with United Nations peace missions." It recommended an independent vetting procedure, "to ensure that no person or unit implicated in the commission of torture, extrajudicial killing, disappearances or other serious human rights violations is selected for service."

The UN should require Bangladeshi officers to disclose previous deployments with RAB, then automatically bar anyone affiliated with RAB from UN peacekeeping. The UN Department of Peace Operations should ensure adequate resources for human rights screening of all Bangladeshi troops, not just high-level commanders, says HRW.

Lacroix has yet to formally respond to previous communications from human rights organizations calling for the Department of Peace Operations to enhance the human rights screening process for Bangladeshi peacekeepers, and to ban from UN deployment anyone affiliated with RAB.

During his visit, Lacroix should publicly commit to an enhanced human rights screening that addresses well-documented abuses by Bangladesh security forces, the government's failure to hold those responsible to account, and the threat they pose to the integrity of UN peacekeeping worldwide.

Top News

HRW / UN peacekeeping

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'Solitary confinement of animals is the same as solitary confinement of humans'

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Watch your tone when you text me!

18h | Features
Firms will need to plan for a sufficiently broad set of outcomes and solidify risk-management approaches. Photo: Bloomberg

Strengthening the global balance sheet

1d | Panorama
During and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of school dropouts and child labourers rose proportionately in Bangladesh and many of these children never returned to school. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

World Day Against Child Labour: Pandemic dropouts make child labour elimination a pipe dream

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

17h | TBS World
Why are people afraid to go switch job?

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

1d | TBS Stories
Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

2d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

3
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

5
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA