UN to send fact-finding mission next week to probe atrocities in Bangladesh

This marks the first time since Bangladesh's independence in 1971 that the UN is sending a fact-finding mission to the country to examine widespread human rights abuses

At around 5pm, hundreds of policemen took position on the streets, aiming to disperse the crowd. Photo: Md Belal Hossen
At around 5pm, hundreds of policemen took position on the streets, aiming to disperse the crowd. Photo: Md Belal Hossen

The United Nations is set to deploy a fact-finding mission to Bangladesh next week to investigate allegations of atrocities committed during the Student Revolution in July and early August.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, announced the decision after a conversation with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus late Wednesday (14 August), according to a UN official.

This marks the first time since Bangladesh's independence in 1971 that the UN is sending a fact-finding mission to the country to examine widespread human rights abuses.

The move comes in response to growing international concern over reports of violence and repression during the student-led uprising that led to the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Meanwhile, the UN rights chief assured Prof Yunus of UN Human Rights Office's solidarity with the people of Bangladesh and their support to the interim government at this pivotal time.

"An inclusive, human rights-centred approach will ensure this transition succeeds," he said.

On the other hand, UN Resident Coordinator in Dhaka Gwyn Lewis met Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain at his office on Thursday.

She said they will have some technical colleagues who will be arriving in Dhaka next week.

"They will do initial fact-finding. But the mandate, details and how the team will work with the government - all need to be agreed," the UNRC told reporters after the meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The UN Security Council, at times, deals with grave human rights violations, often in conflict areas. The UN Charter gives the Security Council the authority to investigate and mediate, dispatch a mission, appoint special envoys, or request the Secretary-General to use his good offices.

