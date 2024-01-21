UN secretary general lauds Sheikh Hasina's leadership

Bangladesh

BSS
21 January, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 09:15 pm

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud meets UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Sunday afternoon on the sidelines of the Third South Summit in Kampala, Uganda. Photo: BSS
Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud meets UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Sunday afternoon on the sidelines of the Third South Summit in Kampala, Uganda. Photo: BSS

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and commended her leadership.

He made the remarks while Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud met him on Sunday afternoon on the sidelines of the Third South Summit in Kampala, Uganda.

During the meeting, the UN secretary general also appreciated Bangladesh's vital role in the call for reforming global financial architecture.

He also praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for championing a number of UN-led global processes.

On behalf of the government and people of Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud commended the Secretary General for his bold and crucial role with regard to the War in Gaza.

He also requested Guterres to keep the Rohingya issue at the top of the UN agenda.

Noting that 2024 marks the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's membership at the UN, Mahmud underscored the need for celebrating this in a befitting manner.

He also invited Guterres to Bangladesh at the latter's convenience.

Mahmud briefed the Secretary General on the recently held free, fair and peaceful elections in Bangladesh with people's participation.

The foreign minister is leading the Bangladesh delegation to the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Third South Summit of the G-77 and China in Kampala, Uganda.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN Muhammad A Muhith and Bangladesh High Commissioner to Kenya and Uganda Tareque Muhammad among others are accompanying the Minister.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

