UN says its position on Bangladesh election and human rights remains unchanged

The United Nations (UN) has not changed its stance regarding the 12th Bangladesh elections and human rights issues, the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a regular press briefing on Monday (22 January).

"He [UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres] sent a letter to the [Bangladeshi] prime minister as he does to heads of governments or heads of states when they're re-elected," said Dujarric.

"What we have said in the past from this podium, what the human rights high commissioner has said remains unchanged," he added.

On 18 January, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as the prime minister of Bangladesh.

"The United Nations remains committed to working with your government, including through the United Nations Country Team, for the benefit of the people of Bangladesh," the UN chief also said in a congratulatory letter addressed to PM Hasina.