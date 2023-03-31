UN rights chief calls for immediate suspension of DSA, citing 'ongoing media crackdown'

FILE PHOTO: The new UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, of Austria, poses in his office at the Palais Wilson, during a photocall for his taking official functions as United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland October 17, 2022. Salvatore Di Nolfi/Pool via REUTERS

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Friday called on Bangladesh to immediately suspend its application of the Digital Security Act.

"I am concerned that the Digital Security Act is being used across Bangladesh to arrest, harass and intimidate journalists and human rights defenders, and to muzzle critical voices online," said Volker Türk in a release today.

The rights chief urged Bangladesh to impose an immediate moratorium on its use and to comprehensively reform its provisions to bring them in line with the requirements of international human rights law."

My Office has already provided detailed technical comments to assist with such a revision

The commission stated that, "More than 2,000 cases have been filed under the DSA, including the latest lawsuit against Prothom Alo reporter Shamsuzzaman Shams. He was detained and his laptop, phone and other equipment seized during a house search. His application for bail was rejected. A second case has been filed against the editor of Prothom Alo, Matiur Rahman, and a photographer. The case is based on their reporting of the cost-of-living crisis in Bangladesh."

It also referred to Poritosh Sarkar, who was sentenced to five years in prison under this law after being accused of hurting religious sentiments in a post on Facebook in February.

"My Office has consistently raised concerns about the overly broad and ill-defined provisions of the Digital Security Act," Türk said. "The Government has promised there will be safeguards against the arbitrary or excessive application of the law but that is not enough when arrests continue. The law itself needs a proper overhaul," the rights chief said.

The High Commissioner called for the creation of an independent judicial panel to review all pending cases brought under the Digital Security Act with a view to those accused being released.

Türk also reiterated his concern about the ongoing trial of Adilur Rahman Khan and Nasiruddin Elan from the now de-registered Odhikar human rights organisation, accused of falsely reporting about alleged human rights violations in a case dating back to 2013.

