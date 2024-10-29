UN rights chief lauds chief justice for Bangladesh's judiciary reforms

The United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk with Bangladesh’s Chief Justice Refaat Ahmed at the Supreme Court on 29 October 2024. Photo: Courtesy

The United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has praised Bangladesh's Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed for his outlined roadmap aimed at modernising the judiciary.

A six-member delegation led by the UN rights chief paid a courtesy call on the chief justice at the Supreme Court today (29 October), reads a press release from the SC's public relations office.

During the meeting, Turk also expressed hope for the success of the various initiatives taken by the chief justice to institutionalise the independence of the judiciary.

"The establishment of a separate secretariat for the judiciary and an independent commission for appointing High Court judges will greatly enhance good governance in Bangladesh," the UN rights chief said.

The chief justice reiterated his commitment to establishing the rule of law in the country and assured the delegation that the judiciary of the country is firmly committed to ensuring a fair legal process and the protection of human rights.

Other members of the delegation include UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis, Senior Human Rights Adviser of UN Resident Coordinator's Office in Bangladesh Huma Khan, OHCHR Asia-Pacific Region Chief Rory Mungoven, UN Human Rights Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani and Asia-Pacific Section Human Rights Officer Livia Cosenza.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Supreme Court registry were also present during the meeting.

Earlier on 28 August, OHCHR Asia-Pacific region Chief Rory Mungoven held a meeting with the chief justice.