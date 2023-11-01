UN rights body not correctly informed on recent violence in Dhaka: Momen

UNB
01 November, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 04:31 pm

UN rights body not correctly informed on recent violence in Dhaka: Momen

The foreign minister said it is unfortunate to see such information gap

UNB
01 November, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 04:31 pm
File photo of Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.
File photo of Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday said the UN rights body is not correctly informed on the recent incidents of violence in Dhaka, which is very unfortunate.

"Many narratives are faulty and deviated from reality. They have information gap. We will draw their attention," he told reporters, noting that the government will give a fact-based reply to the leading UN body on human rights.

The foreign minister said it is unfortunate to see such information gap.

On 28 October, opposition protesters attacked the residences of the Chief Justice and other judges, and approximately 30 journalists were assaulted by protesters and masked individuals riding on motorcycles, who are "thought to have been" ruling party supporters, said the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, noting that they are deeply concerned by a series of violent incidents during the ongoing protests in Bangladesh.

The UN human rights body also urged all political actors in Bangladesh to make it clear that such violence is unacceptable and to avoid any statements or actions that could constitute incitement to violence.

"As the country heads towards elections, we call on all political actors to make clear that such violence is unacceptable and to avoid any statements or actions that could constitute incitement to violence," it said.

Responding to a question on the so-called "adviser to US President Biden", Momen said BNP remains busy with "false and fake things."

He said that BNP also gave false and distorted information about the violence in Dhaka.

The foreign minister said action should be taken against those who come up with a "fake adviser". 

"The US also should take action," he said.

