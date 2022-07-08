UN rights body adopts resolution urging Myanmar to repatriate Rohingyas

Around 40,000 Rohingya refugees are estimated to have fled to India from neighboring Myanmar. Photo: Bloomberg.

The UN Human Rights Council has adopted a resolution calling for Myanmar to immediately repatriate and reintegrate all Rohingyas in Myanmar.

The resolution on the "Situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar" was adopted without a vote at the 50th Session of the UN Human Rights Council.

The council expressed grave concern at continuing reports of serious human rights violations and abuses in Myanmar, in particular against Rohingya Muslims and other minorities.

It reiterated the importance of conducting international, independent, fair and transparent investigations into gross human rights violations and abuses in Myanmar.

The council also urged Myanmar to cooperate fully with and to grant full, unrestricted and unmonitored access to all United Nations mandate holders and human rights mechanisms.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) presented the resolution to the UN Human Rights Council.

Though Western countries, tried to remove the proposal of repatriation from the resolution citing the unstable political situation in Myanmar.

However, Bangladesh was adamant in its stance for safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable repatriation.

