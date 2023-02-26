UN reaffirms continued support to Bangladesh in overcoming unprecedented challenges

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has reaffirmed UN's continued support to Bangladesh in overcoming unprecedented challenges that may arise out of the ongoing global conflicts, financial, energy and food crisis and the adverse impact of climate change.

He made the comment while meeting Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the United Nations Headquarters in New York recently.

The foreign minister applauded the Black Sea Grain initiative that helped countries in need to import fertilizer and cereal to tackle food crisis, according to Bangladesh Mission in the UN.

Guterres informed that some European countries, namely Latvia, Estonia, Belgium and Netherlands have an adequate stockpile of raw materials of fertilizer that Bangladesh may consider importing at an affordable price.

Thanking the Secretary-General, Momen assured that Bangladesh will explore the possibility.

Appreciating Bangladesh's extra-ordinary development trajectory under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Guterres wished that Bangladesh continues to achieve more successes in the coming years, particularity in attaining the SDGs.

He also admired the continuous leadership of Bangladesh in maintaining international peace and security as the top troops and police contributing country to the United Nations peacekeeping missions.

They also discussed the Rohingya crisis and the possible way out in view of the recently adopted Security Council resolution on Myanmar.

They underscored the importance of ASEAN leadership in resolving the crisis. The UN secretary general highly appreciated Bangladesh's generosity for sheltering 1.2 million Rohingyas and reiterated UN's support for returning the forcibly displaced Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar.

Earlier, the foreign minister held meetings with Csaba Kőrösi, the President of the General Assembly (PGA); Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary General for Department of Peacebuilding and Political Affairs (DPPA); and Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Department of Peace Operations (DPO).

During his meeting with the PGA, they discussed a wide range of issues particularly the proposal of Bangladesh for the establishment of a Ministerial Forum on South-South Cooperation.

Thanking the foreign minister for the above initiative, the PGA commended Bangladesh's remarkable leadership, productive engagement and significant contribution in recent time in various processes of the United Nations and expressed his commitment to work together.

During his meeting with Under-Secretary General for DPPA, USG appreciated the important role played by Bangladesh during its Chairmanship of the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) for 2022.

While meeting with Under-Secretary-General for Department of Peace Operations, USG praised the recently concluded bilateral agreement between Bangladesh and Gambia for joint deployment of peacekeepers in future UN Missions.

He assured that his department will promote such initiative where other countries can benefit from Bangladesh's long-experience in peacekeeping operation.

Against this backdrop, Momen reiterated Bangladesh's continuous commitment to UN Peacekeeping Operation and its readiness to provide more peacekeepers and equipment as and when necessary.

Among others, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN in New York Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith was present at those meetings.