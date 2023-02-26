UN reaffirms continued support to Bangladesh in overcoming unprecedented challenges

Bangladesh

UNB
26 February, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 10:57 am

Related News

UN reaffirms continued support to Bangladesh in overcoming unprecedented challenges

UNB
26 February, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 10:57 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has reaffirmed UN's continued support to Bangladesh in overcoming unprecedented challenges that may arise out of the ongoing global conflicts, financial, energy and food crisis and the adverse impact of climate change.

He made the comment while meeting Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the United Nations Headquarters in New York recently.

The foreign minister applauded the Black Sea Grain initiative that helped countries in need to import fertilizer and cereal to tackle food crisis, according to Bangladesh Mission in the UN.

Guterres informed that some European countries, namely Latvia, Estonia, Belgium and Netherlands have an adequate stockpile of raw materials of fertilizer that Bangladesh may consider importing at an affordable price.

Thanking the Secretary-General, Momen assured that Bangladesh will explore the possibility.

Appreciating Bangladesh's extra-ordinary development trajectory under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Guterres wished that Bangladesh continues to achieve more successes in the coming years, particularity in attaining the SDGs.

He also admired the continuous leadership of Bangladesh in maintaining international peace and security as the top troops and police contributing country to the United Nations peacekeeping missions.

They also discussed the Rohingya crisis and the possible way out in view of the recently adopted Security Council resolution on Myanmar.

They underscored the importance of ASEAN leadership in resolving the crisis. The UN secretary general highly appreciated Bangladesh's generosity for sheltering 1.2 million Rohingyas and reiterated UN's support for returning the forcibly displaced Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar.

Earlier, the foreign minister held meetings with Csaba Kőrösi, the President of the General Assembly (PGA); Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary General for Department of Peacebuilding and Political Affairs (DPPA); and Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Department of Peace Operations (DPO).

During his meeting with the PGA, they discussed a wide range of issues particularly the proposal of Bangladesh for the establishment of a Ministerial Forum on South-South Cooperation.

Thanking the foreign minister for the above initiative, the PGA commended Bangladesh's remarkable leadership, productive engagement and significant contribution in recent time in various processes of the United Nations and expressed his commitment to work together.

During his meeting with Under-Secretary General for DPPA, USG appreciated the important role played by Bangladesh during its Chairmanship of the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) for 2022.

While meeting with Under-Secretary-General for Department of Peace Operations, USG praised the recently concluded bilateral agreement between Bangladesh and Gambia for joint deployment of peacekeepers in future UN Missions.

He assured that his department will promote such initiative where other countries can benefit from Bangladesh's long-experience in peacekeeping operation.

Against this backdrop, Momen reiterated Bangladesh's continuous commitment to UN Peacekeeping Operation and its readiness to provide more peacekeepers and equipment as and when necessary.

Among others, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN in New York Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith was present at those meetings.

Top News

United Nations / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zurhem set the stage on fire with sexy white ensembles. The dance performance by Shudipto and his teammates wearing all white was rather soothing, a balancing act that made the show memorable for the audience. Photo: Courtesy

Zurhem SS23: Of Divinity, femininity & inclusivity

20m | Mode
IMF's conditions: A possible chance for longer-term reforms

IMF's conditions: A possible chance for longer-term reforms

2h | Panorama
After a successful pilot in a collaboration with Heed Bangladesh, the cross-breeding of sheep is now taking place in 178 small farms in Dacope. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

How crossbred sheep can become the next 'cash animal'

3h | Panorama
Only 3% of patients receive medication from government hospitals and 14.9% obtain diagnostic services. Photo: Noor A Alam

As out-of-pocket medical expenses soar, crowdfunding provides some respite 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

17h | TBS SPORTS
“I also worked as a delivery man”

“I also worked as a delivery man”

17h | TBS Face to Face
“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

14h | TBS Stories
The most daring step of Shanu's life

The most daring step of Shanu's life

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

4
2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired
Telecom

2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired

5
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

6
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter