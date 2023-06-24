UN peacekeeping chief to arrive Sunday

Bangladesh

UNB
24 June, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 10:45 am

UN peacekeeping chief to arrive Sunday

UNB
24 June, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 10:45 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

UN Under Secretary General for Department of Peace Operations Jean Pierre Lacroix is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on 25-26 June.

He will be visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, officials said.

The UN under-secretary-general will join a preparatory discussion of the 2023 UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting (UNPKM) during his stay in Dhaka.

The United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial is an important opportunity for Member States to come together in a collective effort to strengthen the effectiveness of peacekeeping operations and their impact on the communities they serve, according to the UN.

In 2023, the Peacekeeping Ministerial will be hosted by Ghana in Accra on 5-6 December.

It is the latest in a series of meetings held at the Head of State, Government, or Ministerial level since 2014, including in Seoul in 2021.

The discussions will focus on concrete measures to improve operations in line with ongoing reform through Action for Peacekeeping, A4P+ and the Digital Transformation Strategy.

With missions facing greater challenges than ever, the Ministerial will focus on the protection of civilians, strategic communications (including addressing mis-disinformation and hate speech), safety and security, and the mental health of peacekeepers, and women in peacekeeping as outlined in the Concept Note.

Bangladesh is one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping operations.

The South Asian nation first deployed uniformed personnel to serve with the organisation in 1988 when they were deployed to help monitor the armistice between Iran and Iraq.

Over the past three decades, the contributions of these brave men and women in the countries in which they serve have been immense, according to the UN.

Meanwhile, Catherine Pollard, UN Under-Secretary-General for Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance, arrived in Dhaka on Friday.

Resident Representative, UNDP Bangladesh Stefan Liller welcomed her on behalf of the UN office in Bangladesh.

The two top UN officials are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the visit.

UN peacekeepers / UN

