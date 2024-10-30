UN mission's report on student movement violence likely in Dec: Volker Turk

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk meets Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at his office at Tejgaon in Dhaka today on 30 October 2024. Photo: PID

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has conveyed to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus that the independent UN fact-finding mission, which is investigating atrocities committed during the July-August mass uprising, would hopefully finalise its report by the first week of December.

He called on the chief adviser at his office at Tejgaon in Dhaka today (30 October) and briefed him about the work of the UN fact-finding mission and his meetings in Dhaka with advisers, the chief of army staff, heads of reform commissions, students, and officials.

Briefing the reporters at the Foreign Service Academy, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said the UN team is doing their work independently and they have no influence over that.

Alam also said that the fact-finding mission will hand over the report to the chief adviser, and later they will also hand the report over to the relevant ministries and advisers.

Deputy Press Secretaries Apurba Jahangir and Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder also spoke at the media briefing.

The UN rights chief also discussed the work of the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh that is now investigating heinous crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the revolution and reform commissions set up by the government to conduct meaningful reforms of the country's institutions.

"There are so many that need to be fixed," he said, adding that he has also spoken to the members of the Inquiry Commission investigating hundreds of cases of enforced disappearances that occurred during the dictatorship.

Turk said his office is extending support to the Inquiry Commission.

He also urged the Chief Adviser to strengthen the National Human Rights Commission by making it "independent" and "fully functional".

He said the UN rights agency would like to strengthen its presence in Dhaka.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus thanked the UN rights chief for visiting the country and for his support during the revolution. "The people of Bangladesh are happy for your visit. They are grateful to you."

The chief adviser said his government was committed to upholding the human rights of every citizen and also to making sure that development and human rights go hand in hand.

He said his government would not "repeat" the mistakes and the crimes committed by the previous government.

The UN rights chief and the Chief Adviser also discussed the Rohingya crisis, especially the influx of tens of thousands of new Rohingya taking refuge in Bangladesh after fleeing violence in Myanmar.

Turk called for more international support for the Rohingya refugees and sustained efforts to resolve the crisis.

The chief adviser sought UN support to create a safe zone in Myanmar's Rakhine state so that the internally displaced people in the region can stay close to their homes.

Both the dignitaries called for a vigorous ASEAN role in an effort to "put some dynamism" into this regional issue for its earliest sustainable solution.