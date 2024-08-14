UN-led investigation soon to probe killing of protesters: UN rights chief

FILE PHOTO: Newly appointed United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR) Volker Turk gives a statement during a news conference at Palais Wilson in Geneva, Switzerland November 2, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

An investigation, led by the United Nations, will soon be launched to probe the killings of protesters during the recent Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, the UN human rights chief Volker Türk said today (14 August).

"A UN-led investigation will be launched very soon to probe the killing of the protesters during the Student Revolution. A team of UN experts would soon visit the country to set up an investigation," he said during a phone call with the Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, says a press statement issued by the chief advisor's press wing.

According to the statement, Chief Adviser Yunus thanked Volker Türk and UN chief Antonio Guterres for supporting the Bangladesh students' revolution and championing their rights during unprecedented and devastating killings of student protestors.

The 2006 Nobel Peace Laureate said human rights will be the cornerstone of his administration and the protection of every citizen is the top priority of the government.

Professor Yunus has sought UN cooperation for rebuilding the country and to uphold human rights.

