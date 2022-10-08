UN lauds Bangladeshi peacekeepers' dutifulness

Bangladesh

The United Nations' Military Advisor General Birame Diop in a meeting with a Bangladeshi delegation has highly appreciated the skills and dutifulness of Bangladeshi peacekeepers.

The Military Advisor has expressed deep grief and condemnation over the death of three Bangladeshi peacekeepers while on duty in the UN peacekeeping mission- in the Central African Republic.

Commandant of NDC Lieutenant General Md. Akbar Hossain, who led the delegation, requested to take more peacekeepers from Bangladesh in the UN peacekeeping operations in the meeting at the UN Headquarters on Friday (October 7).

A team of 29 members of the National Defence College (NDC) of Bangladesh visited the UN Headquarters and the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations on Friday.

The visit was held under "Overseas Study Tour-2" as part of the National Defence Course-2022.

The delegation includes senior officers from the Bangladesh Armed Forces and the Bangladesh Civil Service, along with senior defence services officers from Nigeria, Sri Lanka, and the United Kingdom.

UN Deputy Military Advisor Major General Maureen O' Brien briefed the delegation at the UN headquarters.

He highlighted various aspects of the UN peacekeeping operations at the field level and UN Headquarters.

Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations, welcomed the delegation in an informal ceremony organised at the Bangabandhu Auditorium of the mission.

The Permanent Representative focused on the various activities of the mission as well as the significant role played and contribution made by Bangladesh in the United Nations, on different issues such as peacekeeping and peacebuilding, the Rohingya crisis, the graduation from the least developed country, climate change, migration, implementation of the SDGs, post-Covid global system and current global situation.

Lt. Gen. Akbar thanked all the members of the permanent mission, including the Permanent Representative, for their intense and fruitful participation in the work of the United Nations, including peacekeeping.

Brigadier General Md. Sadekuzzaman, Defence Advisor of the Mission, in his briefing, highlighted various aspects of Bangladesh's participation and successes in peacekeeping activities.

UN / Bangladesh peacekeepers

