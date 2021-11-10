UN lauds Bangladesh police for contributing to peacekeeping

Bangladesh

BSS
10 November, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 07:20 pm

Related News

UN lauds Bangladesh police for contributing to peacekeeping

BSS
10 November, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 07:20 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

UN Assistant Secretary-General Christian Francis Saunders today lauded Bangladesh Police for its outstanding contribution and commendable role in peacekeeping missions across the globe.

"Bangladesh Police have been playing a unique role in maintaining peace in various war-torn countries of the world," he said while paying a courtesy call on Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed at Police Headquarters here.

The UN Assistant Secretary-General also emphasised deploying more women police in peacekeeping missions maintaining gender equivalence and using renewable energy to protect the environment.

Welcoming the UN assistant secretary-general, IGP Dr Benazir Ahmed said Bangladeshi peacekeepers have been able to prove their capabilities in global peacekeeping missions.

"Bangladesh is one of the top troop-sending countries in the UN peacekeeping mission. This trend will continue in future as well," he said.

The IGP said that even during the Covid-19 pandemic, Bangladesh's peacekeepers are performing their duties with professionalism.

He thanked the UN Secretary-General and authorities concerned for their overall support to Bangladesh Police in the UN peacekeeping mission.

Additional IGP Md Mazharul Islam, DIG Haider Ali Khan, Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the United Nations Defense Adviser Brigadier General Sadequzzaman and AIG Nasian Wazed were present.

Top News

UN / IGP / IGP Benazir Ahmed / UN Peacekeeping Mission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

2d | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

2d | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

3d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills

6
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day