UN Human Rights Council office to be established in Dhaka soon: Adviser Sharmeen

Bangladesh

UNB
29 October, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 07:56 pm

Logo of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. Photo: OHCHR
Logo of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. Photo: OHCHR

An office of the United Nations Human Rights Council will be established in Dhaka soon, Social Welfare Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid said today (29 October).

The adviser disclosed it after a delegation of the UN Human Rights Council met her at a hotel in Dhaka.

"It is a very important decision. The interim government agreed over establishment of the UN Human Rights office in Dhaka. Its presence here will strengthen our position on human rights.

"The establishment of the human rights office will enable direct investigation into areas of human rights violations," she added.

Social Welfare Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid / United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC)

