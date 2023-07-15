UN Human Rights Council calls for early repatriation of Rohingyas by creating conducive environment

Bangladesh

UNB
15 July, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 12:19 pm

Related News

UN Human Rights Council calls for early repatriation of Rohingyas by creating conducive environment

The resolution praised the government of Bangladesh for continuing to provide temporary shelter to the forcibly displaced Rohingyas despite enormous challenges

UNB
15 July, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 12:19 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A resolution on Rohingyas was adopted by consensus at the 53rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Friday.

It stressed the need for a sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis, by creating a conducive environment in Myanmar's Rakhine for repatriation and by ensuring justice and accountability for the persecuted people.

The resolution titled "Human Rights Situation of Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities of Myanmar" was tabled by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

This was adopted without a vote after an intense negotiation where the Bangladesh delegation made a significant contribution, said a media release.

In the context of the unstable political situation and uncertainties prevailing in Myanmar, there were divergences among the UN member states on various aspects of the resolution.

Against the opinion that repatriation is not possible until the ongoing political crisis in Myanmar is resolved, was the other view that repatriation needs to be started at the earliest on the ground of prolonged uncertainty and associated risks.

The resolution praised the government of Bangladesh for continuing to provide temporary shelter to the forcibly displaced Rohingyas despite enormous challenges.

It expressed concern over the increasing level of frustration of the Rohingyas and associated spill-over effects ensued from the long-standing uncertainty over repatriation and emphasized the need for sustainable and voluntary repatriation.

It discussed the 'go-and-see visit' to Rakhine by a group of Rohingya representatives to ascertain conditions for return and to create more confidence among them.

The resolution also called for increased international cooperation in the context of the gradually decreasing and inadequate funds for humanitarian assistance for the Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh.

The resolution highlighted the need for international accountability of atrocities committed on the Rohingyas.

It expressed support for the ongoing judicial process at the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice.

Top News

Rohingya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

5h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

3h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

20h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

20h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country