UN Human Rights chief urges Bangladesh authorities to engage with quota protesters

Bangladesh

UNB
17 July, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 08:48 pm

Related News

UN Human Rights chief urges Bangladesh authorities to engage with quota protesters

UNB
17 July, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 08:48 pm
FILE PHOTO: United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Volker Turk holds a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela January 28, 2023. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Volker Turk holds a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela January 28, 2023. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/File Photo

UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk has urged the authorities in Bangladesh to engage with the students protesting against quotas in government job.

"All acts of violence and use of force, especially resulting in loss of life, must be investigated and perpetrators held to account," reads a message shared by the UN Rights body through X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday (17 July).

Freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are fundamental human rights, the message reads.
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

United Nations (UN) / Quota reform / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Just three to five minutes from Diabari Metro Station, BD Kayaking offers kayaking for friends and families. Photo: Courtesy

How to make the most of your weekend

10h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

1d | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Quota Reform Movement: Police-Student Clash in DU After Gaybana Janaza

Quota Reform Movement: Police-Student Clash in DU After Gaybana Janaza

3h | Videos
Throwing sound grenades and tearshells at the agitators to disperse them

Throwing sound grenades and tearshells at the agitators to disperse them

3h | Videos
'Farewell son, stay well': Mother bids farewell to Rangpur's Abu Sayeed

'Farewell son, stay well': Mother bids farewell to Rangpur's Abu Sayeed

3h | Videos
The university teachers responded to the current situation

The university teachers responded to the current situation

5h | Videos