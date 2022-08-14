UN HR chief did not express any concern over Bangladesh situation: Law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Sunday said UN Human Rights body chief Michelle Bachelet did not raise any concern regarding the human rights situation but both sides discussed a number of issues.

He said the issues included writer late Mustaq Ahmed, Digital Security Act (DSA), freedom of speech and freedom of press, speech and the overall rights issues.

The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina highly values human rights issues as she is the victim of human rights violations, Minister Huq told reporters after his meeting with Bachelet at State guesthouse Padma on Sunday afternoon.