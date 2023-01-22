UN expert lauds Bangladesh's role in global discourse on safe, orderly, regular migration

UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights on Migrants Felipe Gonzalez Morales on Sunday appreciated Bangladesh's proactive role in the global discourse on safe, orderly and regular migration.

The UN special rapporteur, who will be in Bangladesh till 31 January, met Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and discussed issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the foreign secretary briefed the special rapporteur about various measures undertaken by the government to ensure the welfare of Bangladeshi migrant workers abroad.

The two sides also discussed various aspects and challenges, including irregular migration, climate-induced displacement, skill development and matching, and migrant workers in Bangladesh.