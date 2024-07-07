UN disburses $6.2m to support vulnerable flood-hit families in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 July, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 01:49 pm

Related News

UN disburses $6.2m to support vulnerable flood-hit families in Bangladesh

By using early warning systems and scientific advances in disaster prediction, this CERF enabled implementing partners to reach 400,000 people in the northern Bangladesh districts of Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura and Sirajganj

TBS Report
07 July, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 01:49 pm
Sylhet submerged in flood water. File Photo: TBS
Sylhet submerged in flood water. File Photo: TBS

The United Nations (UN) has disbursed $6.2 million to support vulnerable flood-hit families in Bangladesh. 

The anticipatory action trigger for floods in the Jamuna River basin in Bangladesh has been reached, and the UN Central Emergency Relief Fund (CERF) promptly disbursed $6.2 million to support the most vulnerable families to mitigate the impact of the floods, it said in a press release issued today (7 July).

The pre-arranged funds were provided to four UN Agencies: The Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and World Food Programme (WFP) to reach people before the forecasted floods occur.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

By using early warning systems and scientific advances in disaster prediction, this CERF enabled implementing partners to reach 400,000 people in the northern Bangladesh districts of Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura and Sirajganj, including 92,089 men, 127,290 women, 159,121 children and 6,045 people with disabilities before the flooding occurred, the UN release said. 

Each of the 80,000 households will receive anticipatory multi-purpose cash transfers, water purification supplies, agricultural support, dignity & baby kits, and information services on gender-based violence.

Anticipatory Action is a proactive approach to disaster management that enables the implementation and financing of actions before an extreme weather event occurs, helping families safeguard their homes and income and ensure food security before and after the crisis. 

This anticipatory grant targets vulnerable community members, including people with disabilities, transgender people, women, children, and households in the low-lying char (riverine island) areas who face an elevated risk of food insecurity and malnutrition, and protection issues due to existing poverty and marginalization.

This is the second time that Anticipatory Action has been used in Bangladesh. The initiative was launched based on predictions by UN experts, forecasting that continued monsoon rainfall will lead to water levels along the Jamuna and other tributaries increasing significantly by mid-July, causing destructive floods. 

UN said the allocation emphasizes the participation of both implementing agencies and affected communities to ensure that the chosen activities reflect priorities, respond to urgent life-saving needs, and improve resilience through various forms of support.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, Gwyn Lewis, welcomed the timely disbursal of funding, saying, "Anticipatory Action can significantly reduce the impact of disasters on families and support a faster recovery. By providing support before a disaster hits, vulnerable communities have the financial resources in hand to cope with floods and cyclones that are growing in frequency and intensity.

"Families are empowered to make their own decisions on how best to protect their homes and livelihoods and therefore they can better safeguard what is important, contributing to building resilience before the next cyclone or flood hits," she added.

Historically, UN agencies have worked closely with the Government of Bangladesh to respond to floods and cyclones, providing timely responses where the needs are highest. However, in the face of vulnerabilities created by climate change and other external factors, preventive efforts like Anticipatory Action are growing in importance.

Through the current Anticipatory Action grant, FAO will support agriculture by providing livestock feed and grain storage silos to 11,310 farmers in the region. The grant will help vulnerable farmers protect their livelihoods and assets ahead of impending flood damage.

WFP will provide multipurpose cash assistance to 75,700 families to help them meet their basic food, nutrition and other essential needs and help deter people from adopting negative coping strategies such as eating less, skipping meals, or taking on debts.

UNICEF will ensure safe drinking water by making mobile treatment plant units available at evacuation points and shelters. Additionally, they will distribute water jerry cans and purification tablets to 65,000 people, including 19,000 women. 

UNICEF will also disseminate messages on early warning and good hygiene through community-based communication campaigns to minimize the risk of waterborne diseases among the affected population.

UNFPA will target 18,729 women, adolescent girls, and transgender people to provide quality services & goods to address gender-based violence, reduce maternal mortality and manage menstrual health.

Top News

UN aid / Flood Affected People

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Archaea are extremophiles, capable of surviving in extreme conditions (like boiling hot springs). Photo: Anastassiya Bornstein

Third form of life makes energy in 'remarkable' ways, scientists discover

3h | Science
Nazmul Tuhin (left), the sole teacher and director of the school, lives in a small hut next to the school. Children from ethnic minority communities in Netrokona attend the school for free education. Photos: Saqlain Rizve

'Prokritir Paathshala'- A school nestled in nature

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

From denial to acceptance to denial again: Inside the mind of a wife who consented to ending her husband's life

1d | Panorama
Representational image of a Russel&#039;s Viper snake. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bangla Blockade programme: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

Bangla Blockade programme: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

9m | Videos
The representative of the European Union met with Putin during his visit to Russia

The representative of the European Union met with Putin during his visit to Russia

1h | Videos
What a new Labour government means for investing in the UK

What a new Labour government means for investing in the UK

2h | Videos
UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

18h | Videos