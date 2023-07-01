UN deputy secretary-general to speak at SDG seminar in Dhaka today

Deputy secretary-general of the United Nations and chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group Amina J Mohammed will attend a seminar on "Road to Sustainable Development Goals Summit 2023" in Dhaka on Saturday (1 July).

The seminar will be held at Foreign Service Academy from 5:30pm today.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will also attend the seminar as the chief guest.

The UN Deputy Secretary-General is scheduled to meet Foreign Minister Momen at the same venue at 5pm, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She will also meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury during her stay in Dhaka.

The UN Deputy Secretary-General will leave Dhaka on Monday.

Prior to her appointment, Mohammed served as Minister of Environment of the Federal Republic of Nigeria where she steered the country's efforts on climate action and efforts to protect the natural environment.

She first joined the United Nations in 2012 as Special Adviser to former Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon with the responsibility for post-2015 development planning.

She led the process that resulted in global agreement around the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the creation of the Sustainable Development Goals.