UN ‘concerned’ over cancellation of Odhikar’s registration

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
11 June, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 10:00 am

Related News

UN ‘concerned’ over cancellation of Odhikar’s registration

TBS Report 
11 June, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 10:00 am
OHCHR Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani. Photo: Collected
OHCHR Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani. Photo: Collected

The UN has called on the Bangladesh government to foster an enabling environment for civil society to undertake their work without fear of reprisals, particularly in the lead-up to the next polls. 

"Civil society actors must not be deterred from cooperating with the UN, its representatives and mechanisms," said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani on Friday in Geneva

She noted that Bangladesh has the tradition of a strong and diverse civil society.

Restrictions to the right of freedom of association which do not respect the principles of necessity, proportionality and non-discrimination contravene international law, she said. 

Shamdasani said they are "concerned" by the government of Bangladesh's decision not to approve the renewal of registration for Odhikar.

Bangladesh authorities, however, see Odhikar as a "controversial" human rights organisation in the country which was criticized for spreading misinformation. 

There are allegations against Odhikar for "spreading propaganda" and "publishing misleading information" on rights issues, they say.

Shamdasani said, "We urge the government to immediately reconsider this decision, and to ensure that Odhikar has the ability to seek full judicial review of any such determination."

She said they are further concerned that this decision will have a "chilling effect" on the ability of civil society organisations to report serious human rights violations to UN human rights mechanisms.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Dhaka has criticised the government's move to deny registration renewal of rights organisation Odhikar. 

In a Twitter post Friday, it condemned the action and said "People should be free to promote human rights freely and without fear of retaliation."

The NGO Affairs Bureau of the Prime Minister's Office cancelled the registration of Odhikar on 6 June.

The rights body applied for a 10 years extension of its registration to the NGO Bureau after its registration expired in 2015.

Top News

Bangladesh / Odhikar / Office of the United Nations’ High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

First Light. Photo: Mohammad Jubair

Encountering roots

1h | In Focus
Long-tailed Shrike staring. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Long-tailed Shrike: An astute and princely ‘butcher’

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3h | Panorama
Lynk & Co unveils “The Next Day” concept car

Lynk & Co unveils “The Next Day” concept car

2h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Meet the YouTube king of Bangladesh

Meet the YouTube king of Bangladesh

28m | Videos
This shop enjoys same popularity for three generations

This shop enjoys same popularity for three generations

14h | Videos
The aim is to bring back laundered money: Finance Minister

The aim is to bring back laundered money: Finance Minister

14h | Videos
Future of eastern Ukraine now depends on this city

Future of eastern Ukraine now depends on this city

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

6
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions