UN chief invites Sheikh Hasina to 5th UN conference in Qatar

Picture: BSS
Picture: BSS

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has sent an invitation letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to attend the 5th UN conference on LDCs in Qatar's capital, Doha.

The conference, which will be held on 5-9 March 2023, will focus on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals of least developed countries (LDCs), addressing the effects of climate change, and the development of women and children.

The letter mentioned that the compounded impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic with the global food and energy crisis, on top of an unfolding climate emergency, have placed additional burdens on LDCs, the countries and people least able to cope.

Meanwhile, climate risks are accelerating and are increasingly affecting the poorest. Massive demographic shifts, as well as migratory movements caused by a warming planet, are underway, prompting rapid urbanisation. 

"These are happening on the cusp of the fourth industrial revolution, which is altering the basic fabric of our lives," the UN secretary said, adding, "The gap between LDCs and the rest of the world has reached a new height and will continue to widen."

 The conference is a crucial moment for the international community to show solidarity with the 1.1 billion women, men, and children who live in 46 LDCs. Their plight – but also their great potential – will be highlighted at the conference, said António Guterres.

"Your attendance at this major event that takes place only once every decade will send a signal of your commitment to global development. I count on your active participation and support," he concluded.

United Nations Secretary-General / Antonio Guterres / Sheikh Hasina

