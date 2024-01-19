UN chief Guterres congratulates PM Hasina on re-election, says UN committed to working with govt

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the United Nations' Headquarters in New York on 22 September 2023. Photo: PID

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as the prime minister of Bangladesh.

"The United Nations remains committed to working with your Government, including through the United Nations Country Team, for the benefit of the people of Bangladesh," the UN chief also said in a congratulatory letter addressed to PM Hasina on Thursday (18 January).

"The United Nations deeply values its partnership with Bangladesh, including its major contributions to United Nations peacekeeping operations, the generosity towards Rohingya refugees and efforts towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals," he wrote in the letter.

"I am also appreciative of your participation in the Global Crisis Response Group and trust that I can continue to count on your support in our ambition to address growing global challenges, including the fight against climate change and the pressing need to reform the international financial architecture," he added.

