UN chief appoints Maj Gen Fakhrul as force commander for MINURSO

Bangladesh

UNB
18 March, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 11:45 am

Related News

UN chief appoints Maj Gen Fakhrul as force commander for MINURSO

UNB
18 March, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 11:45 am
The United Nations headquarters building is pictured with a UN logo in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The United Nations headquarters building is pictured with a UN logo in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has announced the appointment of Major General Md Fakhrul Ahsan of Bangladesh as Force Commander of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO). 

Major General Ahsan succeeds Major General Zia Ur Rehman of Pakistan who will complete his assignment at the end of March 2023. 

The secretary-general is grateful to Major General Ur Rehman for his exemplary service and leadership of MINURSO, said UN Information Centre-Dhaka on Saturday.

Major General Ahsan has over 34 years of national and international military leadership experience with the Bangladeshi Army. 

He served as general officer commanding of the 10th Infantry Division and as area commander of the Cox's Bazar area, as commandant of the Bangladesh Military Academy, and as brigade commander in the 16th and 69th Infantry Brigades. 

He was also the director of the Military Intelligence Directorate at the Bangladesh Army Headquarters and as assistant defense attaché at Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, India. 

Major General Ahsan has previously served in two peacekeeping missions, in Somalia (UNOSOM-II) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUC). 

Major General Ahsan holds a Bachelor of Science, a Master's Degree in Development Studies, and a Master's Degree in Defense Studies. 

He is fluent in English, French, Indonesian and Hindi. 

Top News

United Nations (UN) / Bangladesh Army / MINURSO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Robot lawyer sued by law firm

Robot lawyer sued by law firm

4h | Tech
A prototype of the new spacesuit design. Photo: Nasa

NASA unveils new spacesuit specially tailored for lunar wear

4h | Tech
Photo: Collected

From HP to Acer: Top gaming laptops for the most graphic intensive titles

4h | Tech
Photo: Reuters

ChatGPT-4 released: What will it be like to grow up with AI?

5h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Once there had been an evening stock market in Motijheel

Once there had been an evening stock market in Motijheel

1h | TBS Markets
Patrokhola’s Unified cemetery of Hindus, Muslims and Christians

Patrokhola’s Unified cemetery of Hindus, Muslims and Christians

2h | TBS Stories
Collecting vintage and sports cars is a passion for Shahed

Collecting vintage and sports cars is a passion for Shahed

3h | TBS Stories
Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body