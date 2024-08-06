UN calls for peaceful democratic transition in Bangladesh

File Photo: AFP
File Photo: AFP

United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged calm and restraint by all sides and emphasised the importance of a "peaceful, orderly and democratic transition" in Bangladesh.

The UN chief made the call in a statement issued yesterday (5 August) after Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country with her sister Sheikh Rehana.

Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary General Farhan Haq released the statement on behalf of the UN secretary general.

The secretary general deplores the further loss of life during protests in Bangladesh over the weekend, reads the statement.

It said the UN chief is closely monitoring developments in the country including the Chief of Army Staff's announcement regarding the resignation of Hasina and plans for the formation of an interim government.

Guterres said he stands in full solidarity with the people of Bangladesh and called for the full respect of their human rights.

He continues to underscore the need for a full, independent, impartial and transparent investigation into all acts of violence, the statement mentioned. 
 

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres / Bangladesh

