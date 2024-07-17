UN calls on Bangladesh govt to protect the demonstrators against any form of threat or violence

Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric called on Bangladesh government to ingestigate the arson attack on Mohanganj Express, 22 December. Photo: UNB

The United Nations has called on the government of Bangladesh to protect the demonstrators against any form of threat or violence.

The UN especially mentioned those who may be protesting peacefully and may need extra protection, such as young people or children or people with disabilities.

"But it is a fundamental human right to be able to demonstrate peacefully, and Governments should protect those rights," said Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, in a regular briefing in New York on July 16.

Responding to a question, he said they are very much aware of the situation, which they following closely and with concern.

"I think whether it's in Bangladesh or anywhere else in the world, people have a right to demonstrate peacefully," said the Spokesperson.