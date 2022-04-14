UN: Bangladesh elected member of Commission for Social Development

Bangladesh

UNB
14 April, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 03:09 pm

UN: Bangladesh elected member of Commission for Social Development

UNB
14 April, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 03:09 pm
The United Nations headquarters building is pictured with a UN logo in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The United Nations headquarters building is pictured with a UN logo in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Bangladesh has been unanimously elected a member of the Commission for Social Development (CSocD), a subsidiary body of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for a four-year term (2023-2027).  

The election was held at the ECOSOC Management meeting on Wednesday. 

Along with Bangladesh, India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have also been elected to this body from the Asia Pacific Group, according to Bangladesh Mission at the UN.

"Bangladesh has achieved remarkable success in poverty reduction and socio economic development under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This election demonstrates the recognition of Bangladesh's extraordinary success story by the international community," said Ambassador Rabab Fatima, permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN after the election.

She said Bangladesh attaches high importance to the work of the Commission. 

"As a member of the Commission, we would make every effort to foster international cooperation for socio-economic development by sharing our good practices", said Ambassador Fatima.

Commission for Social Development (CSocD) has been the key United Nations body that advises ECOSOC on social policies of general character and follows up the key social development themes. 

The Commission consists of 46 members. 

