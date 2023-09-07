UN Assistant Secretary-General to visit Bangladesh on 9 September

The United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, Kanni Wignaraja, will visit Bangladesh from 9 to 12 September

During her visit, Kanni Wignaraja will go to Bhasan Char and Cox's Bazar, where she will meet the Rohingya communities and witness first-hand the impact of UN-supported interventions within the Rohingya refugee camps, reads a UNDP press release.

Additionally, during her visit, Kanni Wignaraja will engage in high-level discussions with key government officials, including the Speaker of the Parliament, and the Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

These meetings are vital for strengthening cooperation between UNDP and the Government of Bangladesh, as well as advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda in the region, the release added.