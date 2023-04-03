No UN assistance needed in next elections: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said there is no need to take assistance from the United Nations in the next parliamentary elections of Bangladesh.

The minister made the comment while talking to the media after a meeting with UN Resident Representative Gwen Lewis on Monday.

However, he said the government has no objection to foreign observers in the elections.

Momen said, "Although many developed countries do not allow observers, we have no objection. We welcome them. Let them come and see how beautiful, transparent, joyful elections are in our country."

"Elections are not held in such a happy atmosphere in their countries. Foreign observers can learn much by watching our elections in Bangladesh," he added.

"We do not need any help from the United Nations because we are mature enough. We have created institutions that are needed for elections that are beautiful, transparent, and acceptable," the minister said.

Bangladesh has a strong election commission with enough capacity and there is no need to take help from others, Momen said.

The minister dismissed a recent German media report that alleged that the Rapid Action Battalion is being used as a political tool.

"It's laughable," he said, adding that the elite force is being used for security purposes only.

In the context of financing the Rohingya in Bangladesh, Momen said funding on the issue is decreasing. "Money is collected on a priority basis from those who have pledged."

Regarding the arrest of journalist Shamsuzzaman, Momen said it is not acceptable to commit a crime in the name of journalism. "We want freedom of the press, but no one can get away with committing a crime."

Shamsuzzaman was arrested for child abuse and not for reporting on "living cost in Bangladesh", the minister said. "We've seen the pictures. You've seen the pictures. We think he should be punished for child abuse."