UN appoints Bangladesh’s Sara Hossain as chair of Fact Finding Mission on Iran

Bangladesh

UNB
21 December, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 03:47 pm

Related News

UN appoints Bangladesh’s Sara Hossain as chair of Fact Finding Mission on Iran

UNB
21 December, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 03:47 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The United Nations' Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has appointed members to a recently established Fact-Finding Mission to review Iran's rights violations during recent protests.

The council tweeted on Tuesday that its President Federico Villegas has appointed Sara Hossain of Bangladesh as the chair of the mission.

Shaheen Sardar Ali of Pakistan and Viviana Krsticevic of Argentina are the two other members of the mission.

The Human Rights Council established an independent, international fact-finding mission on 24 November to thoroughly investigate alleged human rights violations in Iran related to the protests that began on 16 September, 2022.

Top News

Sara Hossain / United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) / Iran protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

5h | Panorama
HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

5h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

Amazon is ubiquitous, but it isn't invincible anymore

4h | Panorama
Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

6h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Govt slashes GDP growth target to 6.5% for FY23

Govt slashes GDP growth target to 6.5% for FY23

17m | TBS Insight
75% of the toys in Chawkbazar are locally made

75% of the toys in Chawkbazar are locally made

27m | TBS Stories
Despite winning FIFA, Argentina couldn't reach the top

Despite winning FIFA, Argentina couldn't reach the top

6h | TBS SPORTS
How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

19h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

4
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

6
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Both DB, RAB now claim Fardin died by suicide