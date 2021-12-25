UN accuses Bangladesh govt of using ‘enforced disappearance’ to target opponents 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 01:34 pm

Related News

UN accuses Bangladesh govt of using ‘enforced disappearance’ to target opponents 

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 01:34 pm
Unresolved mysteries behind abductions, rescues
Unresolved mysteries behind abductions, rescues

The United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (WGEID) has claimed that Bangladeshi security forces, since 2009, forcibly disappeared some 600 people. 

While the majority were either released or eventually formally produced in court as arrests, "dozens were found dead" with "86 documented cases in which the victims' fate and whereabouts remain unknown," it said in a report published on 6 December.

WGEID, citing "credible sources" noted that the "frequent and ongoing use of enforced disappearance" is allegedly used "as a tool by law enforcement agencies, security, and intelligence forces, especially to target political opponents or other dissidents."

The UN working group also claimed that the Bangladesh government uses enforced disappearances "as a tool to curb any criticism against the government or form of political opposition." 

"Accordingly, gross human rights violations, including enforced disappearance, dramatically increased ahead of the 2014 election and in the lead-up of the 2018 election. In this context, tactics of mass arrest of opposition leaders and activists, accused in fabricated cases, have allegedly been deployed," WGEID said in a letter sent to the Bangladesh government.

Apart from the police, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) was involved in the majority of cases, "by routinely picking up people, extra-judicially killing them and disposing the bodies," the letter furthered. 

"Police officers would allegedly refuse to register complaints concerning enforced disappearances or only accept them upon removal of any allegations of law-enforced involvement. When complaints are registered, there seemingly is no investigation and when complaints are registered, there seemingly is no investigation and closure reports are filed, including in cases where courts ordered an investigation," the letter criticised the lack of investigation by law enforcers into the incidents.

Earlier, on 10 December, 2021, the US imposed sanctions on RAB and seven of its former and current officials over human rights violations.

The US State Department linked the current Inspector General of Police (IGP) and former RAB director general (DG) Benazir Ahmed, and former RAB-7 commanding officer Lt Col Miftah Uddin Ahmed to the "extrajudicial" killing of Teknaf Municipality councillor Ekramul Haque, during an anti-drug drive in May 2018.

Meanwhile, the Treasury Department designated RAB, Benazir, and five other former and current RAB officials under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, EO 13818 citing "serious human rights abuse relating to their tenure."

The others sanctioned are: 

  • Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, DG, RAB, 15 April, 2020 to present
  • Khan Mohammad Azad, additional director general (operations), RAB, 16 March , 2021 to present
  • Tofayel Mustafa Sorwar, former additional director general (operations), RAB, 27 June, 2019 to 16 March, 2021
  • Mohammad Jahangir Alam, former additional director general (operations), RAB, 17 September, 2018 to 27 June, 2019
  • Mohammad Anwar Latif Khan, former additional director general (operations), RAB, 28 April, 2016 to 17 September, 2018

Top News

Enforced Disappearance / UN / United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (WGEID) / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

4h | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

5h | Wheels
There is more energy this Christmas and the church is preparing to host around 2,000 people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Father and a church: Life behind Holy Rosary Church gates

5h | Panorama
Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpdEj9MZbhk&t=2s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpdEj9MZbhk&t=2s

9m | Videos
Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

14m | Videos
Interesting alcohol law around the world

Interesting alcohol law around the world

19m | Videos
Christmas Preparation at Cathedral church

Christmas Preparation at Cathedral church

24m | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one