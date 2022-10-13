India abstains, Bangladesh votes for UN resolution against Russia

Bangladesh has voted in favour of the UN resolution titled, "Territorial Integrity of Ukraine: Defending the Principles of the UN Charter" at the 11th emergency special session of the UNGA on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Meanwhile, India has refrained from voting on the UN General Assembly resolution denouncing the recent annexation of four Ukrainian regions by Russia, describing the decision as a "well thought out national position".

Earlier too, India had abstained from voting on three resolutions against Russia -- a similar Security Council resolution recently and two General Assembly resolutions in March.

Though a total of 35 nations, including China, South Africa and Pakistan, refrained from voting on Wednesday, this resolution was passed with a two-thirds majority.

Of the 193-member General Assembly - 143 countries - voted in favour of a resolution that also reaffirmed the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders, reports Reuters.

Only four countries joined Russia in voting against the resolution - Syria, Nicaragua, North Korea and Belarus.

Bangladesh said in an explanation of vote (EOV), "We did so because we strongly believe that the purposes and principles of the UN Charter regarding respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and peaceful settlement of all disputes must be complied universally for everyone, everywhere under all circumstances, without any exception."

"As member states of the UN, we must continue to work together to promote peace and development," Bangladesh said in its EOV, as reported by UNB.

Bangladesh also said it believes that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of any country within its internationally recognised borders should be respected.

Bangladesh especially underscored the need to take a similar uniform stand by the international community against the annexations of Palestinian and other Arab lands by Israel.

"Bangladesh remains deeply concerned by the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine and its global socio-economic implications," according to the EOV.

Bangladesh believes that antagonism like war or economic sanctions, and counter-sanctions cannot benefit any nation. Dialogue, discussion and mediation are the best ways to resolve crises and disputes.

As a firm believer in multilateralism, Bangladesh said, they will continue to stand with the United Nations and the office of the SG and support them in every way we can.

"We urge that in order to gain the trust and confidence of the people at all levels, the United Nations and the office of the SG must lead from the front and work to fulfil the expectations of all."

Bangladesh, therefore, urged all parties in the conflict to play a positive role in de-escalation and resume immediate diplomatic dialogue in order to settle all disputes by peaceful means, and refrain from taking any action that may endanger international peace and security.