India abstains, Bangladesh votes for UN resolution against Russia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 12:22 pm

Related News

India abstains, Bangladesh votes for UN resolution against Russia

Other South Asian countries - Bhutan, Nepal, Afghanistan, Myanmar - voted for the resolution condemning Russia for annexations of four Ukrainian regions

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 12:22 pm
United Nations General Assembly held on 12 October. Photo: UNB
United Nations General Assembly held on 12 October. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh has voted in favour of the UN resolution titled, "Territorial Integrity of Ukraine: Defending the Principles of the UN Charter" at the 11th emergency special session of the UNGA on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Meanwhile, India has refrained from voting on the UN General Assembly resolution denouncing the recent annexation of four Ukrainian regions by Russia, describing the decision as a "well thought out national position".

Earlier too, India had abstained from voting on three resolutions against Russia -- a similar Security Council resolution recently and two General Assembly resolutions in March.

Though a total of 35 nations, including China, South Africa and Pakistan, refrained from voting on Wednesday, this resolution was passed with a two-thirds majority.

India abstains on UNGA resolution on Russia, says decision ‘consistent’

Of the 193-member General Assembly - 143 countries - voted in favour of a resolution that also reaffirmed the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders, reports Reuters.

Only four countries joined Russia in voting against the resolution - Syria, Nicaragua, North Korea and Belarus.

Bangladesh said in an explanation of vote (EOV), "We did so because we strongly believe that the purposes and principles of the UN Charter regarding respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and peaceful settlement of all disputes must be complied universally for everyone, everywhere under all circumstances, without any exception."

"As member states of the UN, we must continue to work together to promote peace and development," Bangladesh said in its EOV, as reported by UNB.

Bangladesh also said it believes that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of any country within its internationally recognised borders should be respected.

Bangladesh especially underscored the need to take a similar uniform stand by the international community against the annexations of Palestinian and other Arab lands by Israel.

"Bangladesh remains deeply concerned by the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine and its global socio-economic implications," according to the EOV. 

Bangladesh believes that antagonism like war or economic sanctions, and counter-sanctions cannot benefit any nation. Dialogue, discussion and mediation are the best ways to resolve crises and disputes.

As a firm believer in multilateralism, Bangladesh said, they will continue to stand with the United Nations and the office of the SG and support them in every way we can. 

"We urge that in order to gain the trust and confidence of the people at all levels, the United Nations and the office of the SG must lead from the front and work to fulfil the expectations of all."

Bangladesh, therefore, urged all parties in the conflict to play a positive role in de-escalation and resume immediate diplomatic dialogue in order to settle all disputes by peaceful means, and refrain from taking any action that may endanger international peace and security.

Top News

UN Conference / Ukraine war / annexation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most. Kaniza Muhshina. Sketch: TBS

How to build resilience against disasters in Bangladesh

1h | Thoughts
Illustration: Bloomberg

No one likes annual performance reviews. Here’s how to get rid of them

1h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How and why TVET can regenerate employment among the youth

2h | Panorama
Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

3h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

56m | Videos
Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

16h | Videos
Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

19h | Videos
Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'
Sports

New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'