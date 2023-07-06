Ukhiya Buddhist monk Dharm Jyoti passes away

Buddhist monk Dharmajyoti, 70, who was injured in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, has passed away.

He took his last breath in the ICU of Chittagong Medical College Hospital around 3pm on Wednesday after being under treatment for three days.

Dharm Jyoti was the Principal of Morichya Sravasti Buddh Bihar of Haldiapalong Union in Ukhiya.

Suman Barua, the son of the deceased, said that his father left the family for religious practice 16-17 years ago. For the last seven years he was serving as the principal of Sravasti Vihar in Morichya. He had no enmity with anyone.

On Sunday (2 July) night someone stabbed him and left him bleeding. Later he was rescued and taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital. Later from there he was sent to Chattogram for better treatment. He died on Wednesday night.

President of Morichya Sravasti Buddha Bihar Management Committee President Milan Barua said, "It is believed that the riotous miscreants of the area may have pre-planned this incident due to greed for money."

Sheikh Mohammad Ali, OC of Ukhiya police station, said that the incident is being closely monitored. It was already claimed that the incident was premeditated by money-hungry miscreants. But the injured Dharm Jyoti had said that due to carelessness he himself fell and got injured.