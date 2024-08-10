UK welcomes Dr Yunus-led Bangladesh's interim govt

Bangladesh

BSS
10 August, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 04:42 pm

Related News

UK welcomes Dr Yunus-led Bangladesh's interim govt

It urged all actors to prevent further violence and loss of life in Bangladesh

BSS
10 August, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 04:42 pm
UK welcomes Dr Yunus-led Bangladesh&#039;s interim govt

The United Kingdom (UK) has welcomed the appointment of the interim government in Bangladesh led by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

"The interim government has the UK's support as it works to restore peace and order, for the sake of the Bangladeshi people," British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement.

He said the people of Bangladesh deserve accountability and a peaceful pathway to an inclusive democratic future.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We urge all actors to prevent further violence and loss of life," Lammy added.

Top News

United Kingdom (UK) / Bangladesh / interim government

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahsan H Mansur (left), Muhammed A Rumee Ali (middle) and Selim RF Hussain (right). Sketches: TBS

Steadying the ship in the banking sector

1d | Panorama
The judiciary dysfunction, which became prevalent in recent years, superceded all the previous records. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Judiciary during Hasina's regime and what happens now

1d | Panorama
Collage: TBS

The perfect makeup for a summer wedding

1d | Mode
Sumit and his bride Hitta. He hails from Bangladesh, and she from Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Courtesy

A wedding in Bali

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Reform work after revitalizing the economy - Finance Advisor Saleh Uddin Ahmed

Reform work after revitalizing the economy - Finance Advisor Saleh Uddin Ahmed

1h | Videos
Ashfaqul Islam appointed as acting chief justice

Ashfaqul Islam appointed as acting chief justice

1h | Videos
Ashfaqul Islam appointed as acting chief justice

Ashfaqul Islam appointed as acting chief justice

1h | Videos
Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan said after assuming responsibility in the Ministry of Industry

Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan said after assuming responsibility in the Ministry of Industry

1h | Videos