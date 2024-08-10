UK welcomes Dr Yunus-led Bangladesh's interim govt

The United Kingdom (UK) has welcomed the appointment of the interim government in Bangladesh led by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

"The interim government has the UK's support as it works to restore peace and order, for the sake of the Bangladeshi people," British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement.

He said the people of Bangladesh deserve accountability and a peaceful pathway to an inclusive democratic future.

"We urge all actors to prevent further violence and loss of life," Lammy added.