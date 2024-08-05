UK wants to see action to ensure Bangladesh’s peaceful and democratic future

Bangladesh

UNB
05 August, 2024, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2024, 11:47 pm

UK wants to see action to ensure Bangladesh’s peaceful and democratic future

The United Kingdom wants to see action taken to ensure Bangladesh's peaceful and democratic future, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said today (5 August).

The last two weeks in Bangladesh have seen unprecedented levels of violence and tragic loss of life, he said.

A transitional period has been announced by the Chief of the Army Staff, the British Foreign Secretary said in a statement regarding the situation in Bangladesh.

All sides now need to work together to end the violence, restore calm, deescalate the situation and prevent any further loss of life, he said.

The people of Bangladesh deserve a full and independent UN-led investigation into the events of the past few weeks, the statement reads.

"The UK and Bangladesh have deep people-to-people links and shared Commonwealth values," he said.

