UK visa payment changes for applications in Bangladesh

From 28 November, all customers wishing to apply for a UK visa in Bangladesh must make payment online on the official UK government website prior to submitting their passport and biometrics at their designated Visa Application Centre

TBS Report
20 November, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 06:38 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

UK Visas and Immigration will shortly move all visa application payments online. Currently, customers have the choice to pay online or via cash at the Visa Application Centre.

From 28 November, all customers wishing to apply for a UK visa in Bangladesh must make payment online on the official UK government website prior to submitting their passport and biometrics at their designated Visa Application Centre, said a press release.

Robert Chatterton Dickson, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, said, "The UK is a popular choice for those wishing to work, study or just visit. In the year ending June 2022, over 24,400 visas were issued to Bangladeshi nationals, an 84% increase from the previous year. In line with Bangladesh's impressive ongoing digitisation, now is the time to adopt a fully digital approach and streamline the visa payment process for all applicants."

UK Visas and Immigration apologises to customers affected for any inconvenience caused and encourages all new applicants to ensure they have the correct payment method available prior to beginning their visa application.

If customers wish to cancel or withdraw their application they can do so on the official UK government website. Customers may be eligible for a refund of the application fee depending on the stage at which they cancel the application.

