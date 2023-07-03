UK trade minister set for Dhaka visit to boost green trade

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 July, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 02:44 pm

UK Minister for International Trade Nigel Huddleston. Photo: Collected
UK Minister for International Trade Nigel Huddleston. Photo: Collected

UK Minister for International Trade Nigel Huddleston is all set to kick off a three-day visit to Dhaka and Kolkata on Monday (3 July) with a focus on unlocking more opportunities for British companies to grow trade and win business. 

Trade with Bangladesh has increased by 50% in current prices, reaching nearly £5 billion.

The UK has plans to continue negotiating trade deals with both Bangladesh and India as part of its ambition to double bilateral trade by 2030, reads a press release issued by the UK government's Department for Business and Trade.

With India, trade has already topped £36 billion, supporting half a million jobs across both countries. 

Highlighting the importance of the visit, Nigel Huddleston said, "The UK has a strong and enduring relationship with Bangladesh and India. Our trade with both has grown significantly over the past year, which shows our partnerships are reaching new heights."

"I want to use my first official visit here to show the UK's eagerness to work with both countries on shared challenges like climate change, using our collective expertise to deepen our trading relationship, spark economic growth, and create jobs," he added.

This visit comes a month after the UK's world-leading Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) came into force making it easier for Bangladesh and other developing countries to trade with the UK.

According to the press release, Bangladeshi exporters now benefit from simpler and more generous Rules of Origin, which means that they will be able to produce goods using components from many more countries and still export these with zero tariffs to the UK.

Minister Huddleston will visit Intertek, a UK company supporting supply chains in Bangladesh by providing bespoke testing services, for example ensuring manufacturers meet product safety standards.

In India, the minister will announce a new project that will see the UK and Government of West Bengal join forces on a pilot to develop electric two-wheelers, such as motorcycles or scooters, says the press release.

Huddleston will also launch a centre to enhance opportunities in the EV sector by partnering Indian businesses with elite academic and industrial institutions in the UK.

Alongside this, he will also facilitate the signing of an MoU between the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and the Government of West Bengal on skill development in sustainable and modern methods of construction. Through these three initiatives, UK businesses will be well-placed to customise and market EV technology and sustainable construction for this burgeoning market in India. 

