UK provides Tk3.4 crore to assist flood victims

The UK is providing over Tk3.40 crore (£250,000) of humanitarian support to communities affected by large scale flooding in Chattogram division.

This will deliver vital assistance to over 18,000 people affected by flooding in Bandarban, Rangamati and Cox's Bazar districts.

It will be allocated by Start Fund Bangladesh, working with Caritas Bangladesh and ActionAid Bangladesh.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Sarah Cooke, said: "The UK stands with all those affected by the devastating flooding in eastern Bangladesh. I am pleased to announce the UK is providing £250,000 of humanitarian assistance to respond to urgent needs.

This support will provide essential relief items, including food, clean water, sanitation and hygiene kits, shelter materials and cash transfers to more than 18,000 people who have been affected.

This complements the Government of Bangladesh's response and builds on the UK's long standing support to disaster preparedness and response in Bangladesh."