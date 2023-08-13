UK provides Tk3.4 crore to assist flood victims

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 August, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 04:46 pm

Related News

UK provides Tk3.4 crore to assist flood victims

TBS Report
13 August, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 04:46 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The UK is providing over Tk3.40 crore (£250,000) of humanitarian support to communities affected by large scale flooding in Chattogram division.

This will deliver vital assistance to over 18,000 people affected by flooding in Bandarban, Rangamati and Cox's Bazar districts. 

It will be allocated by Start Fund Bangladesh, working with Caritas Bangladesh and ActionAid Bangladesh.  

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Sarah Cooke, said: "The UK stands with all those affected by the devastating flooding in eastern Bangladesh. I am pleased to announce the UK is providing £250,000 of humanitarian assistance to respond to urgent needs.

This support will provide essential relief items, including food, clean water, sanitation and hygiene kits, shelter materials and cash transfers to more than 18,000 people who have been affected.

This complements the Government of Bangladesh's response and builds on the UK's long standing support to disaster preparedness and response in Bangladesh."

 

Top News

Foreign Aid / Flooding / UK

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Fashion movement by Bangladeshi designer sweeps Africa

9h | Mode
One of the worst natural disasters in Hawaii&#039;s history has wiped out the historic town of Lahaina. Photo: DW

What caused Hawaii's devastating wildfires?

12h | Panorama
Arisha on 18 November 2020; Photo: Md Ashraf, her father.

Five-year-old fights for her life against rare disease. But her parents are fast running out of money

2h | Features
The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

2h | TBS Stories
Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

9h | TBS World
How to start content creation?

How to start content creation?

11h | TBS Graduates
TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

12h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free