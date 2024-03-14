UK provides £5.2 million additional humanitarian support to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 March, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 01:05 pm

A Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16, 2018. Photo: Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
The UK is providing an additional £5.2 million (Tk73.2 crore) of humanitarian support to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

The UK announced this at the launch of the 2024 humanitarian appeal for the Rohingya response in Bangladesh, the Joint Response Plan, in Geneva, reads a press release.

Implemented by the World Food Programme (WFP), International Organization for Migration (IOM), and UN Refugee Agency (UNCHR), this new package of UK assistance will provide food and cooking gas to Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Sarah Cooke, said, "I am pleased to announce this new package of £5.2 million to respond to humanitarian needs in the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, and provide vital food and cooking gas to the Rohingya.

"The UK stands with Rohingya refugees and neighbouring Bangladeshi communities affected by this crisis. We recognise Bangladesh's significant efforts in its hosting of the Rohingya, and remain committed to finding a long-term solution. 

"In the interim, we are providing humanitarian assistance to support those affected. We will be announcing additional support later this year."

This new UK support includes:

  • £2.8m to WFP to provide food to over 311,600 Rohingya refugees.
  • £2.4m to IOM and UNHCR to provide cooking gas to over 489,800 Rohingya refugees.

Since 2017, the UK has provided £379 million of humanitarian support to Rohingya refugees and neighbouring communities in Bangladesh.

