UK to provide £5.2m additional aid for Rohingyas

The UK is providing an additional £5.2 million or approximately Tk73.2 crore of humanitarian support to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

The UK announced this at the launch in Geneva of the 2024 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya crisis, reads a press release.

Implemented by the World Food Programme (WFP), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the UN Refugee Agency (UNCHR), this new aid package of the UK will provide food and cooking gas to Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Sarah Cooke, said, "I am pleased to announce this new package of £5.2 million to respond to humanitarian needs in the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, and provide vital food and cooking gas to the Rohingya."

"The UK stands with Rohingya refugees and neighbouring Bangladeshi communities affected by this crisis. We recognise Bangladesh's significant efforts in its hosting of the Rohingya, and remain committed to finding a long-term solution," she added.

This new UK support includes £2.8m to the WFP to provide food to over 311,600 Rohingya refugees, and £2.4m to the IOM and the UNHCR to provide cooking gas to over 489,800 Rohingya refugees.

"In the interim, we are providing humanitarian assistance to support those affected. We will be announcing additional support later this year," Sarah Cooke also said.

Since 2017, the UK has provided £379 million of humanitarian support to Rohingya refugees and neighbouring communities in Bangladesh.