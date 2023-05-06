UK PM Rishi Sunak sees Sheikh Hasina as his inspiration

The United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak today called Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a successful economic leader, saying, "You're an inspiration for us."

"I'm following you for many years. You're a successful economic leader," Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem quoted Sunak as telling the Bangladesh premier at their maiden bilateral meeting at the Commonwealth Secretariat's Bilateral Meeting Room on Friday (5 May) (local time).

According to Tasneem, the UK premier said his two daughters and wife are big fans of her (Sheikh Hasina) as he wished his daughters to be great leaders like Sheikh Hasina since he took office in October last year.

"You're a great inspiration for my two daughters," Sunak said.

The British prime minister highly lauded the leadership of Sheikh Hasina for Bangladesh's prosperity alongside giving shelter to Rohingyas and houses to the landless and homeless Bangladesh people at government expense and her glorious role in various international forums including climate change.

Sunak said Bangladesh's economic progress is remarkable referring to maintaining over 6% economic growth during post Covid-19 pandemic period. He described the Bangladesh premier as a "role model" for development.

The two leaders discussed various issues related to the mutual benefits of the two countries at their meeting lasted for 35 minutes. "Our relation is wonderful over 50 years," Sunak said, adding the UK values its relationship with Bangladesh.

At the outset of the meeting, Sheikh Hasina congratulated Rishi Sunak for becoming the prime minister of the UK. "You became prime minister at such a young age from the Asian heritage. I feel good by seeing such young men in leadership," she said.

The Bangladesh premier said her government had already given houses to seven lakh families. She has also sought larger investment from British companies in Bangladesh.

The British premier said: "We have enhanced business relations between the two countries." He expressed his satisfaction over signing a joint communique between Dhaka and London.

Both leaders also talked about the Rohingya issue. Sunak hailed the Bangladesh premier's humanitarian gesture for sheltering such a huge number of Rohingyas.

He said the UK understands that Rohingyas are a big burden for Bangladesh. Sheikh Hasina thanked the UK for supporting Bangladesh over the Rohingya issue.

"Rohingyas are a big burden and a great security threat for us," she said. Sunak responded positively when the Bangladesh premier invited him to Bangladesh to see the plight of Rohingyas.

Heads of state and government from 130 countries arrived in London to attend the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, London.

"Of them, Sunak had meetings with only seven of them including Bangladesh premier which manifests Bangladesh has a wonderful relations with the UK in terms of political, diplomatic and economic," said the Bangladesh high commissioner while briefing newsmen after the two premiers meeting.

The envoy said Bangladesh's bondage with the UK has reached a strategic level through economic and business relationships.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Speechwriter M Nazrul Islam was present during the briefing.